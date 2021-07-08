Supreme Court will not hear appeal on damages in 2018 Manitoba defamation case

A decision by the Supreme Court of Canada has effectively put an end to a defamation lawsuit between two businessmen arising from a land development project in Winnipeg.

Commercial real estate developer Marcel Chartier sued a business partner, Serge Bibeau, in 2018, alleging defamation in a case that centred around investments in a 2009 land development deal for an Ikea store in Winnipeg.

Chartier alleged that Bibeau told two other people that Chartier "was a thief and stole money from him" in the Ikea development, according to a Manitoba Court of Appeal decision from January 2022.

The two men were friends and had numerous real estate and investment dealings spanning many years, the decision said.

A jury had initially awarded Chartier $500,000 in damages in May 2021, after a civil trial.

Bibeau filed an appeal, and the amount of the award was cut to $50,000 in January of this year.

Chartier's lawyer said at that point he planned to apply for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

In its Thursday decision, the Supreme Court of Canada has now dismissed Chartier's application for leave to appeal the reduction in damages.

The Supreme Court did not provide reasons for dismissing Chartier's application.

In cutting Chartier's defamation award to $50,000, the Manitoba appeal court's January decision noted that "a civil jury awarded the plaintiff general damages in the amount of $500,000 for defamation.

"Civil jury trials in Manitoba are rare. Awards for defamation in that amount are virtually non-existent."