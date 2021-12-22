Province to announce support program for businesses impacted by latest COVID-19 restrictions

The provincial government will announce a new support program for businesses impacted by the latest COVID-19 restrictions at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding and Jon Reyes, minister of economic development and jobs, will speak at 10:30 a.m. CBC News will live stream the news conference here.

New restrictions came into effect in Manitoba Tuesday as the province tries to stem the impact of the Omicron variant on the health-care system.

In addition to placing limits on private gatherings, capacity at gyms, theatres, restaurants, licensed venues and libraries has been cut down to 50 per cent.

Restaurant guests also have to stay seated, and a maximum of 10 people per table are allowed at both licensed and unlicensed restaurants.

In light of these new restrictions and their detrimental impact on businesses, Manitoba's Official Opposition and advocates for the business community have called on the province to step up to help.

Manitoba Chambers of Commerce president Chuck Davidson said Tuesday while the rapid spread of the Omicron variant took everyone by surprise, it's time for the province to revisit government support programs for businesses, most of which have ended.

"What we're looking at right now is [asking] that those businesses that are asked to really shoulder the burden of this debt are to be compensated in return for that, and I don't think that's unreasonable whatsoever," he said.

Later in the day, the province said help is coming.

"A program to provide further support for businesses impacted by the most recent public health restrictions is being finalized and details will be announced tomorrow," Fielding said in an email to CBC on Tuesday.