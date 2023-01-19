Sunwing cuts weekly flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos and Mazatlán for winter

Sunwing is cutting its weekly flights between Winnipeg and two Mexican destinations for the remainder of winter due to "operational and business constraints," continuing a growing trend of cancellations from the company in recent weeks.

Thursday flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos will end as of Feb. 2, while Friday flights to Mazatlán will stop as of Feb. 10.

The company apologized to customers and the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport for the disruptions.

The decision "was deemed necessary due to operational and business constraints that would prevent us from delivering the standards of service our customers both expect and deserve," a Sunwing spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

Sunwing also announced Wednesday it will axe half of its remaining winter flights out of Saskatchewan this winter, with more cancellations starting there in February. It had previously cancelled all service in Saskatchewan between Dec. 29, 2022, through to Feb. 3 — part of widespread issues during the holiday season for airlines in Canada.

The company has suggested the holiday travel disruptions were tied to challenges finding enough pilots to fly for the airline.

The latest announcement comes after weeks of travel headaches for customers associated with Sunwing flight cancellations and reschedulings.

Consumer advocates have criticized Sunwing over the disruptions, some accusing the company of breaching contracts with passengers.

A group of passengers out of Saskatchewan are planning to mount a class-action lawsuit against Sunwing.

Sunwing is offering Winnipeg travellers impacted by the Los Cabos and Mazatlán cancellations the opportunity to reschedule and travel to a different destination. The airline says it is also providing a $100 travel credit "as a goodwill gesture" to those customers.

Those impacted can call Sunwing at 1-877-786-9464 to change their destination and recoup the travel credit.

The airline said it hopes to re-establish a full slate of flight programs in Winnipeg for the 2023-24 winter season.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said it learned of the latest cancellations Thursday.

Airports authority communications manager Michel Rosset said airline connections play "a crucial role in the community," boosting the economy through job creation and providing "all those who live and work here better access to the world."

"It's always disappointing to see a route paused or cancelled," Rosset said in a statement, but the airports authority is glad the carrier will "maintain service this winter to other popular destinations and is committing to re-establish a full program next year."