Rare sunshine brings relief from Winnipeg's stretch of gloomy days

Winnipeggers can be forgiven if they dashed out of home in a panic on Tuesday morning as beams of light blazed through their windows.

It might have seemed like an alien invasion but it was something almost as rare — the sun.

It's only the third time this month that Winnipeg has had any measurable amount of sunlight.

"We've only had two days in November with any kind of sunshine: the 5th, there was some sun, and the 17th was all sunshine. That's it," said CBC meteorologist John Sauder​.

"So, really, we've had about 2½ days of sun."

Typically, more than half the 30 days in November are sunny, Sauder said. Even then, it's considered the cloudiest month of the year, he said.

"That is due in part to the fact that the lakes are still open, providing lake-effect cloud and precipitation if the wind is in the right direction," he said. "And we've had a lot of northwest wind this month."

On average, Winnipeg gets 2,353 hours of bright sunshine every year, according to the World Atlas. That is second only to Calgary's 2,396.

When you're used to that kind of light, the gloomy conditions can have a major impact on your well-being. Some people will noticed a distinct change in their energy levels and emotions, according to the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba.

To provide some relief, the association rents out seasonal affective disorder lamps, which simulate sunlight but without the UV rays.

SAD lights can be rented month-to-month from the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (CBC)

SAD Lights can also be booked for use in designated areas at a number of Winnipeg Public Library branches, including the Millennium, St. James-Assiniboia, St. Boniface and Harvey Smith.

If you think one of those lamps might help, consider booking it now, because Mother Nature isn't planning on providing the natural stuff for much longer.

"By tomorrow we're back into cloud," Sauder said

And this time, the clouds are bringing something else Winnipeg has had little of so far this year — snow.

"We're way below normal for that," Sauder said, noting the average total for November is 20 centimetres.

With just three days left in the month, the city has had only four centimetres of snow and just a dusting remains, trapped here and there in corners and flowerbeds.

Sauder expects the snow to begin falling Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening and overnight. More cloud and snow is likely on Thursday.

The total snowfall by Thursday night should be around 5-7 cm, Sauder said.

It's also been a strange year in terms of snow amounts when you look just north of the city to Selkirk, where it's been full-on winter since the first week of November.

That city had 30 cm dumped on it and not much has melted away.

The reason for the contrast between cities just 35 kilometres apart is once again the influence of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba, Sauder said.

"The closer you are to the lakes, the greater the lake-effect snow. Up there it's a completely different story."