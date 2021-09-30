Sunrise ceremony and song welcome 1st National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Winnipeg

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation started in Winnipeg with a sunrise ceremony at a 6,000-year-old gathering spot.

"This ceremony's never been performed here for over a century, so it's pretty exciting we're doing it this morning," said Niigaan Sinclair, an associate professor of Native studies at the University of Manitoba and the Indigenous curator for The Forks, the national historic site where where the Red and Assiniboine rivers meet.

First Nations camped at and used the confluence of the rivers to meet and later, to exchange goods with European fur traders.

Scottish settlers, riverboat workers, railway pioneers and tens of thousands of immigrants followed, and the city of Winnipeg was born.

But as the city grew, so did the mistreatment of First Nations, who were forced off their traditional lands, which were exploited by settlers. First Nations people were forced onto reserves and their children made to attend residential schools in an attempt to assimilate them and eliminate their cultures.

Sept. 30 marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — an annual commemoration honouring the children who died while attending residential schools and the survivors, families and communities still affected by the legacy of that system.

People gather for a sunrise ceremony to welcome the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The image was taken ahead of the ceremony as photographs are not allowed during it. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

"Much of us are doing the heavy lifting and the heavy emotional labour of helping Canada understand," Sinclair said.

"But this ceremony is not about that. This ceremony is about us, about us as Indigenous people, and others can partake. Everyone's welcome here, but it's a ceremony really to help us and to help us build relationships with the earth and with the world around us."

About 50 people gathered for the ceremony inside and around a new Indigenous lodge created in the spring.

The lodge, located in a clearing on land formerly known as the South Point of The Forks but now known as Niizhoziibean, is based on Anishinaabek tradition and crafted with tree poles from Manitoba's north and stones from the south.

Built in May, the lodge officially opened June 21, National Indigenous Peoples Day.

On Tuesday, a fire was built in the early darkness as those gathered prepared to welcome the sun with a song, Sinclair said.

"We're still doing the same ceremonies we've been doing for centuries and we'll continue to do that," he said.

"We hope that there are those who will join with us in a walk of peace and kindness and start to create some justice in this country."

A sunrise ceremony is one of the most ancient and revered rituals practiced by Indigenous peoples, performed to mark and welcome the beginning of a new day, as well as express appreciation and thanks for life and nature.

Sunrise ceremonies often include participants expressing what they are grateful for and why, and smudging themselves and their ceremonial instruments with burned herbs as a way to purify oneself and remove negativity.