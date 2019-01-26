Snow dump added to wind chill as most of Manitoba hunkers under snowfall, extreme cold warnings
Westman expecting 10-15 centimetres of snow Sunday
Snowfall warnings are being issued in western Manitoba, while extreme cold warnings remain in other parts of the province.
Up to 15 centimetres of snow could be in store for Brandon and surrounding areas Sunday, as a low-pressure system blankets the area, Environment Canada says.
The deluge will begin around the Manitoba-Saskatchewan boundary over Saturday night and intensify Sunday morning. It's expected to taper off in the evening, according to Environment Canada.
Snowfall warnings are in effect (as of 3:27 p.m. CT) for:
- Brandon — Neepawa — Carberry — Treherne.
- Dauphin — Russell — Roblin — Winnipegosis.
- Killarney — Pilot Mound — Manitou.
- Melita — Boissevain — Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
- Minnedosa — Riding Mountain National Park.
- Ste. Rose — McCreary — Alonsa — Gladstone.
- Swan River — Duck Mountain — Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- Virden — Souris.
Environment Canada is reminding people to adjust their driving to conditions, as roads could become slippery or impassible with accumulating snow.
An extreme cold warning was reissued Saturday with wind chills in the –40 to –45 range expected for the Red River Valley west to the Ontario border.
Northeast getting brunt of cold
The chill will hit overnight Saturday but improve slightly as the snow system heads west — which, yes, means snowfall for central Manitoba, totaling about two to four centimetres.
The freeze will be deepest in the north, where "a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected," Environment Canada said.
"A frigid arctic air mass, combined with winds in the 10 to 15 km/h range, will produce dangerous wind chill values in the –45 to –50 range overnight and Sunday morning over northeastern Manitoba," the weather agency said.
"Some moderation in temperature is expected [Sunday] but another reinforcing shot of bitterly cold arctic air will sweep into northern Manitoba on Monday that will likely give several days of very dangerous wind chill values of –45 to –60."
Extreme cold warnings are in effect for:
- Winnipeg.
- Arborg — Hecla — Fisher River — Gypsumville — Ashern.
- Berens River — Little Grand Rapids — Bloodvein — Atikaki.
- Bissett — Victoria Beach — Nopiming Prov. Park — Pine Falls.
- Churchill.
- Dugald — Beausejour — Grand Beach.
- Gillam.
- Grand Rapids — Waterhen.
- Island Lake — Oxford House — Gods Lake.
- Norway House — Cross Lake — Wabowden.
- Poplar River.
- Selkirk — Gimli — Stonewall — Woodlands.
- Shamattawa.
- Sprague — Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Steinbach — St. Adolphe — Emerson — Vita — Richer.
- Tadoule Lake.
- Thompson — Nelson House — Split Lake.
- Whiteshell — Lac du Bonnet — Pinawa.
- York.
