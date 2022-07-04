Fewer kids off to Manitoba summer camps as staff shortages, COVID worries and travel plans impact signups

After two years of pandemic restrictions, camping directors across Manitoba expected a tsunami of campers to sign up for a quintessential summer activity — overnight camping — but registration is lower than expected, with some camps running under half-capacity.

Some camps reduced the numbers themselves. A lack of adequate certified staff like lifeguards and health officers reduced the number of available spots for some overnight camps.

"We were only able to open up as many spots at camp as we have staff available. So we had to first find staff and then make sure that we were able to host the kids over the summer," said Chris Buffington, executive director of Camp Arnes, located in Arnes, Man.

Buffington, who says campers are now on a wait-list, said the number of campers before the pandemic was four times higher than it is now. The camp is still seeking workers for nine categories of jobs, including lifegaurds, camp nurses and cabin leaders, according to its website.

At least three camps said they had challenges securing the lifeguards and health officers needed to invite more campers.

Don Roe, director of Gimli Bible Camp said it takes several years to build the staff for a camp. He said the pandemic dealt a serious blow to camp staffing that will take years to fix. (Submitted by Don Roe)

"Normally, I have three lifeguards on my beach. Now that they have one, we have a lot of split swims, you know, where we just have 20 kids at a time rather than a large group," said Don Roe, Director of Gimli Bible Camp, just north of Gimli, Man.

Roe said it takes several years to build the staff for a camp, and the the pandemic dealt a serious blow to camp staffing that will take years to fix.

Roe said his camp is probably at forty per cent capacity, and they have enough cabin leaders to run, but those staff members are all giving 100% all the time.

"If this happens all summer long, they're probably going to get tired. But again, the kids are going to have fun, the big thing is how much attention can we give them? How much relationship-building can we do?" said Roe.

Reasons beyond staffing

Reduced capacity due to staffing is just one of the reasons fewer kids in Manitoba are in camps this year. In some situations there is space for campers, but directors aren't sure why kids haven't turned up.

Manitoba Pioneer Camp, held near Kenora, On., is just about half full, though it was expected to be closer to 65 or 70 per cent, said Neil Steward, executive director of the camp.

"June is normally a big bump month where we see a number of campers sign up, and we just haven't really seen that," he said.

There were two main reasons for reduced registrations from the parents Steward spoke to, he said, and the first was apprehension about COVID-19.

"Some of them are like, you know, we'd just rather wait a little bit longer before we put our kids in with a whole bunch of people," said Steward.

Steward said a number of other kids were also traveling to visit other family members they haven't seen in a while.

Several directors said uncertainty early in the year as to whether there would be any summer camps, or what the conditions would be, caused them to open registrations later than usual and could have affected who signed up.

Camp Massad turned away 16 campers, at a cost of about $40-45,000 in revenue, because they weren't vaccinated, said Daniel Sprintz, executive director of the camp just north of Winnipeg Beach.

Sprintz said by the time the province dropped those pandemic restrictions, he had already turned the campers away, and the parents who already signed up their kids expected a camp where everyone would be vaccinated.

Evan Andrew, director of brand revenue at Sports Manitoba, said its three-week summer camp, which is in its fourth year, is now running at 80 per cent capacity, though in previous years they would have been full.

Andrew said their camp didn't raise its fee, but they were forced to remove their early bird special due to increased costs they were experiencing.

"We, we didn't want to try to pass those along to the families but at the same time, obviously trying to break even as or as close to that as possible as a non-profit organisation," said Andrew.

Not a money issue for all

Kim Scherger, Executive Director of Manitoba Camping Association, said the falloff in camping registrations this year is reflected in fewer applications for camp subsidies, even though help is ready and waiting.

Children who need money for camp can access it through the Sunshine Fund, which is administered through the Manitoba Camping Association. Scherger said the demand this year is well below what they've seen previously.

Kim Scherger, head of Manitoba Camping Association said registrations for camps were great in March and April and then they plateaued. She said it is a good thing it did because many camps wouldn't have been able to find enough staff for running a full camp anyway. (Submitted by Kim Scherger)

"In 2019, we sent 641 kids to camp for a week of summer camp, and that cost us about $225,000," Scherger said.

During the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021, it also covered the cost of sending "just over 100 kids" while there were limited options for camps.

Though they expected a wave of applications this year, it hasn't materialized.

"We are at the end of June, we were just hovering around the 300 mark of how many kids we were sending to camp through the Sunshine Fund. And that amount was about $130,000 that we were spending through the fund to send kids to camp," Scherger said.

"So I guess part of my message here, too, is that we still have funding for this year."

Scherger said funding is still available for accredited camps listed on Manitoba Camping Association's Website.

"We really would love to encourage parents to apply to us to access that funding," she said.