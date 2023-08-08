Sulphur explosion forces temporary evacuation of several homes in MacGregor: Manitoba RCMP

Several homes were temporarily evacuated after a sulphur explosion at a farm service provider in a small southern Manitoba community, fire officials say.

Officers responded shortly after noon to a sound of an explosion in MacGregor, about 120 kilometres west of Winnipeg and 35 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie, RCMP said.

The sulphur explosion was at Shur-Gro Farm Services, near South Railway Street East and Grafton Street in the community, according to Chris Leckie, chief of the MacGregor fire department.

No injuries have been reported, but a number of homes in the south end of the community were evacuated in response to the explosion, RCMP said.

Evacuees returned to their homes later on Tuesday, after the small fire at Shur-Gro was quickly contained by about 12 firefighters, according to Leckie.

A container of fertilizer is believed to have self-combusted inside the business, causing significant damage to the structure of the building, he said.

Shur-Gro, which employs a number of people in MacGregor, will be "shut down for some time," said Leckie.

The area near the business remains closed off to the public and an investigation into the cause of the explosion continues, he said.

Mounties ask that people avoid the area.