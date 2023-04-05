Content
Manitoba

Man found dead outside business in northwestern Manitoba

A Manitoba man was found dead outside a business in Snow Lake, Man., on Tuesday afternoon.

Cause of death still undetermined but RCMP suspect he had been outside when temperature dropped to –24

A close-up picture of an RCMP badge.
A 44-year-old man from Thompson, Man., was found lying dead in the snow in Snow Lake, RCMP said in a news release. (CBC)

Around 2:15 p.m., RCMP were notified a body had been found lying in the snow outside a business on Lakeshore Drive in Snow Lake, which is almost 600 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. 

Officers found a 44-year-old man from Thompson lying in the snow, RCMP said in a news release. 

The cause of death is still undetermined, but RCMP suspect the man had been outside at a time when the temperature dropped to –24 C.

Snow Lake RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

