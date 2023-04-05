Man found dead outside business in northwestern Manitoba

A Manitoba man was found dead outside a business in Snow Lake, Man., on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., RCMP were notified a body had been found lying in the snow outside a business on Lakeshore Drive in Snow Lake, which is almost 600 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Officers found a 44-year-old man from Thompson lying in the snow, RCMP said in a news release.

The cause of death is still undetermined, but RCMP suspect the man had been outside at a time when the temperature dropped to –24 C.

Snow Lake RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.