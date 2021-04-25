Winnipeg police ask for help after woman dies in dumpster fire

Winnipeg police are appealing to the public for help as they investigate a garbage bin fire in the Broadway-Assinioboia neighbourhood that claimed the life of a woman who was inside.

Shortly after midnight on April 6, police were called to the alley behind 33 Hargrave, a high rise on Hargrave Street between Broadway and Assiniboine Avenue, for a report of a garbage bin fire, police said in a news release on Sunday.

When they arrived, police found a woman inside, who was identified as 30-year-old Chantelle Talarico.

She died of her injuries, which were caused by the fire, says Const. Jay Murray of the public information office.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the sudden death and don't believe the fire was intentionally set.

Chantelle Talarico was found in the garbage bin behind 33 Hargrave, an apartment building between Broadway and Assiniboine Street, and succumbed to her injuries after the bin caught fire. Police want to speak to the two people pictured who may have seen or spoken to Talarico before she died. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police)

Murray says the investigation has progressed to a point where police are appealing to the public for help.

Detectives want to speak with anyone who may have talked to the woman that evening.

A man and woman were caught on surveillance camera near Talarico's abandoned bike, and police are interested in speaking to them as they may have talked to her before the fire.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators in the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

