'He's my hero,' Winnipeg boy handed hockey stick by Nashville's P.K. Subban
Moment was captured in a now-viral video
For P.K. Subban's self-titled biggest fan, Friday's Predators vs Jets game at Bell MTS Place was one to remember.
Kaden Sutherland, 10, brought a sign to the game saying he'd trade his own sister for P.K. Suban's stick.
He got his wish—minus the part about trading his sister.
"I was so overwhelmed and in shock. Like I could barely talk, and emotional too," Kaden said.
The now-viral video, Tweeted and Instagrammed by the Predators defenceman shows him reaching over the glass, handing a signed hockey stick to a security guard, who then passes it to Kaden.
"I look up to P.K. Subban, he's my hero, so when he acknowledged me I was just so happy," said Kaden.
Now that’s what it’s all about. 👊🏾👊🏾👏🏾👏🏾—@TheRock
"We've been just watching the video on all these different sites, and his [Subban's] Instagram, it's just amazing. It's amazing to see how many people are watching it, and the comments from people. It's unbelievable," Sutherland said.
"When he got traded to Nashville he just became a Nashville fan mostly for Subban, but you know it started when he was just little. Since he could talk," she said.
"I'm going to tear up talking about it. He was just so happy. It was like something he's dreamed about since he was little. He's always loved him, so it was something he'll never forget. That's for sure."
Kaden plans to frame the stick, put it in his room and keep it forever.
