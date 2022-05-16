Sturgeon Heights Collegiate placed in lockdown Monday after threat involving student, Winnipeg police say

Sturgeon Heights Collegiate in Winnipeg was placed in a lockdown after a threat involving a student Monday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called about a threats-related matter just after 2 p.m., said Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service.

The school was initially placed into a lockdown as a precaution but later went into a hold and secure, which allows classes and other activities to resume as normal.

Police are now investigating the incident. Officers remain at the school but the investigation has shifted off school grounds, Murray said via email.

