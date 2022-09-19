Several suspects arrested, charged after 3 people bear-sprayed outside Winnipeg school: police

Several people were arrested and are facing charges after three people were bear-sprayed outside a Winnipeg high school around lunch time on Monday, police say.

Police were called to Sturgeon Heights Collegiate at about 12:30 p.m. to respond to a fight that had broken out, Const. Claude Chancy wrote in an email to CBC News.

"It is reported that bear spray may have been used in the assault with three people suffering from the effects," he wrote.

Chancy says an ambulance was not required, the school did not go into lockdown, and "several of the involved parties are facing charges."

He would not provide additional information, citing a continuing investigation.

