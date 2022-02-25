2 Winnipeggers arrested for allegedly importing, manufacturing homemade stun guns

A man and woman face multiple firearms and trafficking-related charges after Winnipeg police say they imported homemade stun guns and materials to make their own.

A raid at a house in the city's Transcona neighbourhood turned up guns, ammunition, a cattle prod and various drugs, police said in a news release on Friday.

They were first alerted by the Canadian Border Services Agency in mid-January about suspicious packages being sent to a house.

That prompted a police investigation into the importation and manufacturing of stun guns, and the execution of a search warrant at the Transcona house on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were arrested and the following items were seized:

.22-calibre rifle with ammunition.

.22-calibre shotgun with ammunition.

Homemade conducted energy weapons, including a cattle prod.

Materials used in the manufacturing of conducted energy weapons.

Quantities of OxyContin and Xanax.

Body armour.

3D printer.

Both the man and woman face charges of possession of weapons, trafficking in drugs and weapons trafficking.

More news from CBC Manitoba: