2 Winnipeggers arrested for allegedly importing, manufacturing homemade stun guns
Cattle prod, body armour, guns, ammunition, drugs among items seized by police
A man and woman face multiple firearms and trafficking-related charges after Winnipeg police say they imported homemade stun guns and materials to make their own.
A raid at a house in the city's Transcona neighbourhood turned up guns, ammunition, a cattle prod and various drugs, police said in a news release on Friday.
They were first alerted by the Canadian Border Services Agency in mid-January about suspicious packages being sent to a house.
That prompted a police investigation into the importation and manufacturing of stun guns, and the execution of a search warrant at the Transcona house on Tuesday.
A 43-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were arrested and the following items were seized:
- .22-calibre rifle with ammunition.
- .22-calibre shotgun with ammunition.
- Homemade conducted energy weapons, including a cattle prod.
- Materials used in the manufacturing of conducted energy weapons.
- Quantities of OxyContin and Xanax.
- Body armour.
- 3D printer.
Both the man and woman face charges of possession of weapons, trafficking in drugs and weapons trafficking.
