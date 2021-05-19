Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Face value: students develop safer masks for kids

Fed up with wearing cloth masks that are uncomfortable and fall off easily, the Turk twins set out to find a safe alternative for students.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
Twin sisters Ruth Turk, left, and Miriam Turk with the masks they made with their 3D printer for their school science fair project. (Ruth Bonneville/Winnipeg Free Press)

Miriam and Ruth Turk made researching the effectiveness of masks their Grade 4 science fair mission this year.

