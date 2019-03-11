"Deeply concerning" findings from a CBC News survey of student-on-student violence has the Canadian Centre for Child Protection calling for more training in schools to curb the problem.

CBC News published a series of stories nationwide this week shedding light on violence in schools and how schools approach it.

Thousands of students were interviewed, and the highest rate of sexual violence between students was on the Prairies.

Fifteen per cent of girls said they were sexually assaulted by a peer in school, and 40 per cent of boys said they had been assaulted, among other findings.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection director of education said more needs to be done in schools to ensure students are safe.

"We need to do better as professionals responsible for the safety of the children in our care," Noni Classen said in a release.

"We have to build capacity in schools to both prevent and properly respond to these situations when students do come forward."

The centre has actively been researching prevention and intervention strategies for 15 years to address sexual victimization of youth and kids.

One program developed by the organization, Kids in the Know, was devised in Manitoba and caters to students from kindergarten to Grade 12. It aims to help teachers help students understand boundaries, relationships, how technology fits into sexual victimization and where to turn for help, the centre said.

The arc of the program begins when students start school and evolves in nature as they get into high school, the centre says, when students are taught about consent.

The program is available to teachers across Manitoba, but though the centre says some schools mandate it, there remains "significant gaps" in how consistently it is used from school to school.

Another program, called Commit to Kids, was designed to help organizations prevent sexual abuse and help school staff respond appropriately to students who need help.

That program is already being used in schools Canada-wide on the heels of rising reports of sexual violence by staff and students in schools, the centre said.

"We see sexual violence issues at every level of society right now – in sport, churches, workplaces, as well as in schools," said Classen.

"Schools have a unique role as they have both a responsibility to create safe environments and an opportunity to have these conversations, which students may not be having anywhere else."