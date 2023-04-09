Manitoba high schoolers showcase entrepreneurial skills at Winnipeg trade fair

Ten teams of Manitoba students promote the businesses -- and products -- they created at a trade fair in Winnipeg hosted by the Manitoba Junior Achievement Company Program. The students speaking in this video are Khalon Merriman of Nelson McIntyre Collegiate, of team Chop & Chomp; Kathryn Salas of Vincent Massey Collegiate, of team Sticks and Sparks; and Sanjunee Morrison of Transcona Collegiate Institute, of team Bag-Get.

A trade fair at Winnipeg's St. Vital Shopping Centre on Saturday showcased 10 teams of Manitoba high school students as they promoted their businesses and products.

The Manitoba Junior Achievement Company program teaches students how to come up with business concepts and products, culminating into a trade fair hosted by the annual after-school program.

About 150 students from 17 schools across Manitoba took part in the program this year, according to program manager Jeanette Bergmann. Participants learn sales and marketing skills, public speaking, and how to manage their finances and time, she said.

"I would say people skills are the big one," Bergmann told CBC News.

Students keep a percentage of profits they make at the trade fair, but Bergmann said they also donate a portion of their proceeds to local non-profits as a way to give back to the community.

The program teaches students a variety of skills, including, sales and marketing, public speaking, plus time and financial management, according to manager Jeanette Bergmann. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Many of the students go on to start other companies, she said, and the program teaches them how to meet deadlines and keep a team spirit amidst adversity.

The goal of the program is to shape the future leaders of the province, said Bergmann.

"We're trying to build our next group of leaders and business owners."

Hands-on experience

Khalon Merriman's team business was Chop & Chomp, which sells handmade charcuterie boards and coasters made from recycled wood.

The Grade 12 student at Nelson McIntyre Collegiate in Winnipeg said his team of 22 students used laser technology to create sunflower and shark designs on their pieces.

The program taught him how to manoeuvre through unforeseen obstacles.

"Anything takes time and commitment for things to work," he said.

Chop & Chomp sold handmade charcuterie boards and coasters made from recycled wood at the trade fair. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Twenty per cent of Chop & Chomp's proceeds on Saturday will go to Children's Hospital.

Merriman said the program offers students much more than a credit, but also a chance to find their own paths in life.

"It feels good, because we want that hands-on experience. Some of us intend on going into business after high school."

Value of teamwork

Kathryn Salas, president of Sticks and Sparks, sold ethically-made candles at the trade fair.

Her team of nine chose to create candles because they bring a peaceful, welcoming atmosphere to people's homes, she said.

Kathryn Salas, president of Sticks and Sparks, said the program taught her how to manage deadlines and value teamwork. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The candles are composed of essential oils, soy wax and wooden wicks, coming in scents such as cherry blossom, watermelon and ocean breeze.

It was Salas's first time in the program, which runs from fall to spring. The Grade 12 student at Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Collegiate said the program taught her how to manage deadlines and value teamwork.

"I've met amazing people along the way — people who are business-oriented and business-driven," she told CBC.

Students 'come together as one'

Sanjunee Morrison's business team, Bag-Get, sold compactible tote bags at the trade fair.

The Grade 12 student at Winnipeg's Transcona Collegiate Institute said she wanted to highlight a fellow student's art while creating a sustainable product.

"Creating this bag itself has just been a blast," she told CBC.

She said the designs set them apart from a typical tote bag, and customers find them adorable. They also created a signature "baguette" way of wrapping the bag so people can fit it in their pockets.

"I'm glad that people actually like our product and I can't wait to sell more."

Bag-Get sold compactible, sustainable tote bags at the trade fair. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Managing and delegating tasks and deadlines were some challenges for Morrison's team.

Morrison joined the program because she didn't feel like she was doing much after school, and she's glad that she did.

"We managed to come together as one and make a really cool bag," she said.

Another trade fair at Winnipeg's Kildonan Place is scheduled for April 15.