Student hit Winnipeg teacher with hammer in classroom, division says

A Winnipeg teacher is recovering at home after being hit with a hammer by a student at Shaftesbury High School, Pembina Trails School Division says.

A student took a hammer to school, hit the teacher in front of other students, then walked out of the classroom, said a statement from the Pembina Trails School Division after the incident on Tuesday.

"The teacher called for help. The student left the classroom and was escorted to the office," the statement said.

"The student's family was notified and the student is now at home. The Winnipeg Police Service was present out of an abundance of caution and to offer support if necessary. We are not in a position at this time to comment on next steps that the WPS may take."

No information was given about the extent of the injuries to the teacher, or where the teacher was hit.

A police spokesperson said officers were called around 11:30 a.m. and met with the teacher, who declined medical attention.

The student was taken out of the school but has not been arrested, police said.

The teacher is now recovering at home, said the division's statement, which was sent to students and parents.

"We know transparency is important to our families and receiving information directly from the school will reassure you and help with further conversations with your child," the letter said.

No information about the ages and genders of the student and teacher has been released.

A social worker stayed with the class to offer support to those who saw what happened and others in nearby classrooms who heard the commotion, the statement said.

Students in adjacent classrooms were guided by their teachers to take appropriate measures to remain safe.

"We wish to commend the staff and the students for staying calm and responding in ways that allow school staff to manage and resolve this serious incident," the statement said.

The school division will be conducting a threat assessment of the incident and processes that were followed.

"We know that witnessing a violent incident can cause trauma and feelings of anxiousness, worry, anger, etc. These feelings are normal. Please know that our advisors are available to support students. Please reach out to us with questions or worries," the statement to families said.

"Lastly, we can't wait for our teacher to return to the classroom."