Stu Reid & the Gig Posters

The greatest-hits album is the staple of any rock group or pop singer who has been performing for while. Some have done three or more.

Stu Reid, who has been creating concert posters for 35 years, has grabbed his mouse and designing programs and jumped on that bandwagon.

He's turned his pandemic project — scrounging through hard drives to round up his vast concert-poster collection — into Winnipeg Gig Posters 1984-2019, a calendar that includes some of the greatest hits from the 1,000 or so posters he has created.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.