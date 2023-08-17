Content
Strong winds wreak havoc on Winnipeg trees

High winds in Winnipeg on Wednesday have wreaked havoc on the city’s tree canopy.

80 km/h winds on Wednesday prompt city tree cleanup calls

Tree branches snapped by strong winds lay in front of a house.
Broken tree limbs lie in front of a home on Balmoral Street near St. Mary Avenue on Thursday. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

The city received about 70 service requests as of Thursday morning related to downed trees and broken tree limbs needing cleanup, a spokesperson said in an email.

Concerns about damaged trees can be reported on the city's website or by calling 311.

Wind gusts of up to 80 kilometers an hour were recorded at Winnipeg's Richardson International Airport, with potential for even stronger winds.

