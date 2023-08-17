Strong winds wreak havoc on Winnipeg trees

High winds in Winnipeg on Wednesday have wreaked havoc on the city's tree canopy.

The city received about 70 service requests as of Thursday morning related to downed trees and broken tree limbs needing cleanup, a spokesperson said in an email.

Concerns about damaged trees can be reported on the city's website or by calling 311.

Wind gusts of up to 80 kilometers an hour were recorded at Winnipeg's Richardson International Airport, with potential for even stronger winds.

