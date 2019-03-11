Luke Perry's death hits home for woman who suffered stroke at 42

News of actor Luke Perry's death at 52 after a stroke made Fabiola Flores relive her own traumatic experience.

Flores suffered a stroke that left her unable to use the left side of her body when she was just 42.

"I was extremely scared. Imagine not being able to communicate and just listening to all of this going on around you," she told Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

"It's almost like an out-of-body experience, but it wasn't."

Flores said she woke up with "a very strange headache" that felt like a migraine in December 2016. It lasted until about 4 p.m., when she began to lose her balance and decided to lie down.

About half an hour later, her daughter tried to talk to Flores, but couldn't understand her.

She called for Flores' partner, who ran in to check on her.

"He looks at me, and with his eyes, I knew something was wrong," Flores said.

Flores speaks both Spanish and English. Later, she learned she had been speaking Spanish, even though she thought she was speaking her second language.

'I wasn't lucid anymore'

A friend who is a nurse rushed over, started examining her and immediately called 911.

"At that point, I was already getting into another phase. I wasn't lucid anymore. I couldn't hear what they were saying," Flores said.

When they got to the hospital, a neurologist confirmed she had had a stroke. She was told she had a blood clot in the left side of her brain, and doctors would would have to administer a clot-busting drug or she could die.

Afterward, Flores had to go through months of physiotherapy in order to regain the use of the left side of her body.

Flores said Perry's death made her very emotional. She wanted to speak out and let others know that a stroke can happen to anyone.

Flores' mother had a stroke when she was in her 60s. Flores had several tests, including genetic tests, to find out the cause of her stroke, but the only conclusion doctors could come to is that the stroke may have been caused by stress.

"People don't think that it can happen to them, and I want them to know that yes, it can," she said.

Strokes in younger adults

Strokes in adults age 20 to 59 are rising at a faster rate than in older adults, the Heart and Stroke Foundation says. Vascular risk factors in this age group are also on the rise.

Though age is the most important risk factor when it comes to stroke, there is a misconception that younger adults don't get them, said Dr. Jai Shankar, a professor of neuroradiology at the University of Manitoba.

It's also important to note that women often suffer worse strokes than men, and have a worse survival rate, he said.

"Somehow, we don't ignore, but we overlook the higher incidence of stroke in women and poor outcome in these patients," he said.

"The only way we can get better is having this awareness."

In addition to healthy life choices like regular exercise and a healthy diet, monitoring your stress level is very important, because it can lead to health issues such as high blood pressure, Shankar said.

"It's not that you can consider this to be just one risk factor; it's that it can lead to other risk factors, which may lead to stroke," he said.