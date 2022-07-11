Animals dead after pet store consumed in Steinbach strip mall fire

Four businesses are now a smoldering pile of rubble and a number of animals are dead after a fire consumed a strip mall in the southeast Manitoba city of Steinbach.

Emergency crews were called at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the Main Street mall, home to a pet store, flooring store, paint store and a tax office.

"There were animals — we were able to get a few of them out but the majority of them perished," said fire Chief Kelvin Toews.

Toews didn't say what kind of animals died, and had even fewer words in response to how heartbreaking it was to be unable to save them all.

"Mm-hmm, yeah," was all he could muster.

Toews said there was smoke inside one of the businesses when crews arrived, and they initially went in to fight the fire, but it spread quickly and he had to order his crews out of the building.

"The conditions changed considerably, and we had to pull them out and go defensive," he said, adding the fire began to grow as well, breaking through the roof.

"We eventually knocked down the fire but not before the roof collapsed. The building will be a total loss."

Air-quality warning issued

A temporary air-quality warning had to be issued for the city due to the nature of some of the materials in the fire.

"It's a flooring store and and a paint store in there. When it burns, there's lots of toxic smoke," Toews said, noting there was still some "wispy" smoke on Monday morning but the majority had dissipated.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but an investigator is on scene, Toews said.

An excavator has been brought in to lift some of the pancaked layers from the collapse to get at the smouldering embers hidden in the rubble.

"So it'll be a long process yet," Toews said.

