Liquor & Lotteries staff to strike at retail stores, distribution centres this week

Unionized staff at Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries are stepping up job action this week to pressure the Crown corporation, which the union says is not making fair wage offers in contract negotiations.

Workers at the distribution centre on King Edward Street in Winnipeg will return to the picket line on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, while workers at retail Liquor Marts will walk out on Wednesday and Thursday.

All members of the bargaining unit are also refusing to work overtime until further notice.

"Given that there has been no change whatsoever to the employer offer, we are now announcing an escalation in strike action by liquor workers," Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union president Kyle Ross said Monday morning.

The union hasn't yet pulled workers from stores for longer stretches because it wants Manitobans to be able to buy liquor and enjoy their summer beverages, Ross said. He is trying to find the balance between keeping Manitobans on the union's side while increasing the pressure on the province.

Workers at retail Liquor Marts will walk out on Wednesday and Thursday. (Angela Johnston/CBC)

Most Liquor Marts were closed on Wednesday, when workers held a one-day walkout. Only a handful of locations in Winnipeg and Brandon stayed open as management filled the positions.

Distribution centre staff walked the picket lines for a few days last week. That includes staff working in the warehouse and those performing office functions related to specialty wine stores, the cannabis division, supply chain management, licensee sales and marketing, the MGEU said.

The 1,400 workers have been without a contract since the previous one expired in March 2022. The bargaining teams have been meeting regularly since then, but Ross said the union's team continues to be told "this is all we can offer."

Union says 3.3% is fair

Liquor & Lotteries has presented a four-year contract with a two per cent wage increase in each year, with additional bumps to ensure those at the bottom end of the pay scale get legislated minimum wage increases.

On Monday, Ross said 3.3 per cent would be a fair offer as it is tied to the consumer price index. Premier Heather Stefanson and other elected officials will receive exactly that this year and another 3.6 per cent in 2024, he pointed out.

"If it's good enough for her, it's good enough for us," Ross said at his news conference Monday at Memorial Park in front of the legislative building.

He accused Stefanson of tying the hands of the Liquor & Lotteries bargaining committee.

"What is clear is that Heather Stefanson and cabinet are calling the shots here. It is very clear that the Stefanson government is imposing restrictive wage mandates on employers across the public sector," Ross said.

"This provincial wage mandate is not just out of touch with realities facing Manitoba workers, who are trying to make ends meet while inflation soars, but it's not aligned with the going trend."

In January, Statistics Canada's labour report showed average hourly wages were up 5.1 per cent in December over the previous year.

The government has said it is not involved in the bargaining, and that it is solely between the MGEU and Liquor & Lotteries.

Ross challenged that.

"The provincial government sets the wage mandate for public sector bargaining … [and it is] imposing a wage mandate that is out of touch with reality."

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries earns hundreds of millions of dollars in profits every year, Ross pointed out.

"The corporation can afford fair and reasonable wages for its dedicated employees. Until then, we will continue to bargain and continue to strike," he said.