'A beautiful moment': Kids croon live versions of O Canada after Winnipeg school's CD player breaks

A technical problem at a Winnipeg elementary school changed an "oh no" situation into a celebrated O Canada one that has students and staff singing praises for one another.

Near the end of May, the CD player in the office at Strathmillan School broke, leaving staff scrambling to figure out how to play the special recording of the national anthem — featuring voices of students from the previous school year — over the intercom system.

"So a little girl named Sophie, she came by and said 'Well, I'll sing it," said Heather Palmer, principal at the school at the corner of Bruce Avenue and Strathmillan Road in the city's Silver Heights neighbourhood.

That girl, nine-year-old Sophie Misko, had overheard staff talking about the technical difficulties they were facing. A member of the school choir, Misko performed the anthem over the school's intercom unaccompanied, "and she was beautiful at it," Palmer said.

Strathmillan School student Sophie Misko sings O Canada over the intercom after the school's CD player broke. 1:05

Misko said she was a bit nervous about performing for the school's 342 students, but she loves to sing. Canada's anthem is one of her favourite tunes.

"I think it's a really pretty song," she said.

Strathmillan School principal Heather Palmer high-fives student Sophie Misko after her rendition of O Canada. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"I was worried that I wasn't going to sound the best, but when I finished I got a big standing ovation and a round of applause. And a bunch of teachers came out, and my teacher came out of her meeting … to congratulate me on what I did.

"So I think I did a pretty good job."

A new morning routine

Misko came the next day, too, prepared to help out again, and was happily surprised when other students started strolling into the office to join her.

"It was really fun. Even the people that never sing it got to sing it and I was really happy," she said.

That has since launched a morning routine, with different groups of kids being invited to the office to serenade their country and fellow students — some of them shyly crooning, others belting it out with extra fervour.

"Every day, the teachers aren't quite sure what they're going to be getting, but in the end it's always just a beautiful moment," Palmer said.

"And every time they hit the 'true north' part everybody just gives out a loud cheer. So it's been really great."

Strathmillan School principal Heather Palmer says the live versions of O Canada have helped students learn about 'what it means to be Canadian.' (Trevor Brine/CBC)

It has brought the school closer together and reinforced a national pride, inspiring the school's many immigrant students, Palmer said.

"We have a number of students who come to Strathmillan from other countries and they're learning about being Canadian, what it means to be Canadian, and how proud we are of being Canadian. It's just another opportunity to bring that [to the] forefront," she said.

"It's something we've been really passionate about."

The enthusiasm has also helped one boy find his voice.

Adam Thompson has a learning disability and uses a program on his iPad to communicate with Cathy Reynolds, his educational assistant. But last week, she didn't need the iPad to understand what was happening.

Thompson was rocking back and forth in his chair and Reynolds could hear a lyrical whisper. She moved closer and realized it was a quiet rendition of O Canada.

"And he actually went through the whole song," Reynolds said said. "It's a pretty big deal for him because he's pretty much non-verbal."

Strathmillan School principal Heather Palmer reassures student Adam Thompson before he joined others in a recent singing of the anthem. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Thompson had been visiting the school office each morning as other kids sang "and I think he's just picked it up," Reynolds said.

Misko has also noticed classmates who never previously paid attention to the anthem now getting into it while standing at attention in class.

"There's a lot more people in my class that sing it," she said. "There's some people that still don't really want to sing it. I'm not sure why, but they just choose not to.

"But there are lots that do."

Adam Thompson uses a program on his iPad to communicate with his educational assistant. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Palmer praised Misko for taking that initiative the first day to step up to the microphone — or in this case, the telephone receiver linked to the intercom.

"We have many great leaders here at Strathmillan but she's one that's always willing to go above and beyond and help people out," she said.

For her part, Misko said the opportunity was thrilling and the plaudits that flooded her way afterwards left her elated.

"It kind of feels like you just won the lottery. It's really exciting," she said, adding she's not the least bit sad the CD player broke.

"I'm glad it happened, because I would have never gotten to sing."

Lesson learned

Aside from bringing delight to the students, the morning song has been a learning opportunity, said Palmer. The story behind it — finding a solution to deal with the broken machine — highlights the lesson of overcoming obstacles.

"I think it's really important for students to know that problems arise, and we want to encourage them to have a growth mindset and be persistent and persevere when challenges are out there," she said.

Students file into the school office for the morning's performance of the anthem. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Misko said that message is loud and clear.

"You can always find the light in something that's dark," she said.

Palmer said the staff could have easily found a version of the anthem online and played it from an iPhone. But that wouldn't be the same.

The CD they had played since the start of the 2018-19 school year featured a chorus of students from the previous year, and was a way for the class of 2018 to greet the class of 2019.

Kindergarten students sing the anthem with exuberance. 'It's always just a beautiful moment,' says school principal Heather Palmer. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"It's just really important that every day, they hear their peers singing," Palmer said. "It allows them to celebrate each other."

While she's tempted to continue the live versions next year, the reality is the office is quite small. Squeezing in a full classroom — sometimes 27 students — can be challenging.

So Palmer plans to create a new CD for next year's students to listen to. This time, she intends to record a few different groups of students for a variety of voices and versions.

"So we can mix it up for next year."