Homes evacuated in West End after contractor hits gas line

More than a dozen homes in Winnipeg's West End were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a construction crew hit a natural gas line.

Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said crews were called at 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of St. Matthews Avenue and Strathcona Street, where they found a private contractor had hit a ¾-inch pipe.

As a precaution, he said 16 homes in the area were evacuated until the utility could pinch off the leaking line.

"There's always a risk in these sorts of situations, where gas finds the path of least resistance and can migrate into the sewer system," he said, noting an excess accumulation of gas could potentially ignite.

Owen said testing later revealed no dangerous buildup of gas had occurred in the incident. He said gas was shut off to the area at 7:25 p.m. so the utility could complete repairs.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the City of Winnipeg said the intersection was closed to all traffic and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were on the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT:<br>ST. MATTHEWS & STRATHCONA<br>Intersection is closed. WFPS and HYDRO on scene for a gas leak. Use alternate routes. No estimated time of re-opening.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> —@WinnipegTMC

Owen said it's unfortunately quite common for workers to accidentally hit gas lines when doing construction and home renovation projects. He reminded people to check the Click Before You Dig website before picking up a shovel or firing up a backhoe.

"It's important that people understand what's under the ground before starting any kind of work," he said.

A Manitoba Hydro van sits in front of a backhoe at the site of a broken natural gas line in Winnipeg's West End Wednesday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

