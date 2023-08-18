Winnipeg firefighters respond to apartment tower fire in River-Osborne area

A fire in an apartment tower sent a plume of black smoke over an area just south of downtown Winnipeg Thursday night.

More than 20 units from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the blaze at 221 Stradbrook Ave., a residential building near the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers.

In a post at 7:42 p.m. to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the City of Winnipeg said the fire has been brought under control.

People are asked to avoid the area.