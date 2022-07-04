St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP search for 14-year-old girls missing since last week

Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teenagers in southern Manitoba.

The two 14-year-old girls were reported missing to St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP last Wednesday, police said in a news release on Monday.

Mounties believe Heavenly Rae Fontaine and Avontai Hartleib left their home in the rural municipality of De Salaberry between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. that day, and they could be heading to Winnipeg together.

Fontaine is four feet 11 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Hartleib is five feet three inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girls is asked to contact St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7908, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through a secure tip line at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba: