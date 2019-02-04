Crashes pile up due to stormy weather in southern Manitoba

Stormy weather and poor driving conditions on Monday led to multiple crashes around Manitoba, including a head-on collision that sent two people to hospital.

A southbound pickup truck collided with a northbound car on Highway 210, between the communities of La Broquerie and Marchand, just after 9 a.m. CT.

The drivers, both men, of the vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said, noting there were no other people in the truck or car.

Visibility was extremely poor at the time, said RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel, who is urging people to be cautious and stay home if they can.

"If you don't need to be on the road, don't be," she said.

The highway, southeast of Winnipeg, was closed for nearly three hours due to the crash, which was cleared just before noon.

Vehicles in ditches

RCMP also reported numerous vehicles hitting the ditches.

The southbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway at Dugald Road, east of Winnipeg, were closed for a while after five cars slid off the road. Those lanes have since reopened.

Further south, at Fermor Avenue and the Perimeter, there were eight vehicles in the ditch, said Seel.

"There doesn't appear to be any injuries, but people trying to avoid the scene are hitting their brakes and sliding into the ditch, so we are urging caution," she said.

Highway 10, between Brandon and Minnedosa, was also closed for a while Monday morning.

A crash shut it down from about 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

There is no word on injuries in that collision.