Streets flooded after southern Manitoba slammed by thunderstorms

A day of unsettled and severe weather is pounding southern Manitoba and flooding streets in Winnipeg.

Strong wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain have been sweeping across the region since early Friday morning, part of "the development of dangerous thunderstorms" that started near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border and created sudden downpours in numerous communities.

Environment Canada says the storms will move out of the region by early afternoon, but another round of severe thunderstorm activity will develop later in the day.

Here’s a bit of that storm that rolled through <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bdnmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bdnmb</a> earlier. That was loud. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/TJfvVQSBML">pic.twitter.com/TJfvVQSBML</a> —@RileyLaychuk

"What we experienced this morning was a squall line. What we are expecting later is a frontal passage, which will bring, yet again, severe storms, torrential downpours, strong straight-line winds and intense hail," said Natalie Hasell, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

There's even the potential for a tornado to develop, she said.

"The question is 'Where'?" Hasell said. "But right now, we're looking at somewhere closer to the [U.S.] border."

Environment Canada is updating its weather alerts page for the province as the fast-moving storms rumble through.

Streets are flooded near Route 90 on Friday morning. (Submitted)

The storms rolled into Winnipeg around 8:30 a.m., first darkening the sky then animating it with bursts of lightning.

At least one house fire in the city was blamed on a lightning strike. Emergency crews were called to a two-storey home in the Bridgwater Lakes neighbourhood just before 10 a.m.

Manitoba Hydro also reported hundreds of customers were briefly without of power east of Carman, Man., after lightning struck a power line. Meanwhile, about 930 customers are without power in Winnipeg after the storm knocked down lines in Wolseley.

There are reports of several trees down in the city and many flooded, impassable streets as the city was hit with 33-60 millimetres of rain in two hours.

The City of Winnipeg's traffic management centre says several vehicles are stalled due to flooding along south Pembina Highway, near Killarney Avenue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Some localized flooding in bridgewater forest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/1j0HCKz1Zp">pic.twitter.com/1j0HCKz1Zp</a> —@ChelseyGitzel It has been raining for only 2 hours and the geese are already swimming on the Churchill highschool track. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/t9aiXULKce">pic.twitter.com/t9aiXULKce</a> —@James_Lavallee

Other rainfall totals around the province, according to Environment Canada:

Elie — 55 millimetres.

St. Lazare — 34 mm.

Boissevain — 34 mm.

Portage la Prairie — 33 mm.

Brandon — 29 mm.

Neepawa — 27 mm.

Dauphin — 21 mm.

Many other places received totals in the high teens, measured in millimetres. No amounts are available yet in the southeast, where the storms were still happening as of noon.

The storms also caused flight delays at the Winnipeg airport. A lightning advisory prevented ground crews from unloading or refuelling planes, which meant they couldn't take off.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority suggests checking the website for updates.

Environment Canada expects the storms to be out of the province by early Saturday morning, but clouds and showers are expected throughout the weekend.

The late-summer heat that enveloped the province for much of the week will also move on.

The warmth will linger one more day, when the sun briefly comes out Friday between storm systems. The high is expected to reach 25 C in the afternoon in Winnipeg, but temperatures drop back to normal daytime levels in the mid-teens after that.