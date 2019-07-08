Skip to Main Content
Storm warning issued as golf ball sized hail expected for parts of Southern Manitoba
Manitoba

Storm warning issued as golf ball sized hail expected for parts of Southern Manitoba

Environment Canada meteorologists say it's possible damaging winds, golf ball-sized hail and heavy rain could hit areas of the province stretching from the U.S. border to the Whiteshell.

Impacted areas stretch from U.S. border to the Whiteshell

CBC News ·
Environment Canada meteorologists says its possible strong winds, golf ball-sized hail and heavy rain could hit areas of the province stretching form Morris to Gimli to Lac du Bonnet, including Winnipeg.  (CBC News)

Umbrellas won't do the trick if you find yourself caught in the severe thunder storms expected to slam Southern Manitoba this afternoon and evening. 

Environment Canada meteorologists says it's possible strong winds, golf ball-sized hail and heavy rain could hit areas of the province stretching from the U.S. border to the Whiteshell region.

The storm is moving quickly and changes to the forecast are happening by the minute. For the most up to date information on the storm, visit Environment Canada's public weather alerts page

People are advised to take shelter the moment they see any signs of a severe storm.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.