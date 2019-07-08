Storm warning issued as golf ball sized hail expected for parts of Southern Manitoba

Umbrellas won't do the trick if you find yourself caught in the severe thunder storms expected to slam Southern Manitoba this afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada meteorologists says it's possible strong winds, golf ball-sized hail and heavy rain could hit areas of the province stretching from the U.S. border to the Whiteshell region.

Here's where things stand on radar right now. Line of storms stretches from the Whiteshell all the way down into North Dakota. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/7cufzwkrsr">pic.twitter.com/7cufzwkrsr</a> —@RileyLaychuk

The storm is moving quickly and changes to the forecast are happening by the minute. For the most up to date information on the storm, visit Environment Canada's public weather alerts page.

People are advised to take shelter the moment they see any signs of a severe storm.