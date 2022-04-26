Some residents in southwestern Manitoba still without power after another spring storm

Manitoba Hydro says it could be Wednesday or Thursday before some people in the Dauphin area have their power back on after the region was walloped by inclement weather over the weekend.

The utility said via Twitter that crews have to repair at least 50 broken poles and remove thick layers of ice from lines in Dauphin and surrounding communities before power is fully restored.

Mayor Christian Laughland said most people in town had their power back on Monday after being without electricity for most of the day Sunday, but there are still people living in rural areas around the city that are waiting for it to get restored.

"I know people have been slowly getting power back throughout the day today. It's nothing like what it was yesterday," he said.

Residents were still cleaning up from the storm Monday, but major routes within the city had been cleared he said.

"It's just tough, though, with the way the system moved through. It rained first and then it snowed on top of that," he said.

"So you had about an inch of the slush underneath, which makes the snow really heavy and tough to move."

Riding Mountain area hit hard

In nearby Riding Mountain National Park, almost 50 centimetres of snow fell in the area over the weekend — on top of the heavy snowfall they received almost two weeks ago.

Cindy Shaurette says the snow outside her front door near Onanole Sunday morning must have been a foot and a half deep. (Submitted by Cindy Shaurette)

The storm began on Friday, and by Sunday the area was in total whiteout conditions, said Karly McRae, who owns the Lakehouse hotel in Wasagaming.

This created snow drifts as high as vehicles, and knocked out power at her hotel and home all of Sunday, she said.

Now that crews have been out with snowplows, the roads into the community look like tunnels, she said.

"It's been like nothing I've ever seen in all my years living here," she said.

It's had a major impact on her business.

"So over the last two weekends, we've gone from full hotels to two empty hotels, as we've had to cancel everyone's reservations due to the weather," she said.

"We're hoping that Mother Nature will kinder to us moving forward and things start to melt and we can try and turn that around."