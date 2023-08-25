Storm smashes windows, uproots trees in Winnipeg while 133 km/h winds recorded in Dugald

Large hailstones driven like bullets by powerful winds shattered windows and left dents in houses and vehicles through the northern part of Winnipeg and communities east of the city on Thursday evening.

"It ended up being quite a wild evening, weather-wise, and a lot of damage, obviously, reported with that," Environment Canada senior meteorologist Brad Vrolijk said Friday morning.

"Throughout that whole region was widespread hail up to the size of golf balls [and] generally 20-30 millimetres of rain and winds up to about 90 or 95 km/h. So for anyone in that area, it was probably one of the worst thunderstorms they've seen in Winnipeg in quite a while."

A line of thunderstorms started around 6 p.m. on the east side of Lake Manitoba and the southernmost storm in that line cut through Winnipeg, Vrolijk said.

It began to "perk up" on its approach, "and just as it went into the north end, it really, really ramped up," he said.

Windows and screens at this home in Garden City were left shattered and torn by hail. (Submitted by Isabel Koch-Schulte )

The hardest hit areas were the West and North Kildonan areas and eastward through Transcona and beyond.

A weather station in Dugald, operated by Manitoba Agriculture, recorded a wind gust of 133 km/h.

"That's a very extreme wind for a thunderstorm — 90 [km/h] is actually where we start warning for wind damage," Vrolijk said.

There was a report of a funnel cloud near Dugald and possibly a tornado, he said, and someone said it touched down and caused damage on their property.

"We're going to look into that today. It's hard to know whether or not there was a tornado or not there," Vrolijk said.

Most of the clouds associated with the storm had low bases so "it almost looked like they were kind of rolling along the ground," he said. "And with all that cloud flowing into the thunderstorm, lots of things can look like funnel clouds that aren't."

It's more likely the damage was caused by "very strong, straight-line winds" as opposed to a rotating wind associated with a tornado, Vrolijk said.

Although the total amount of rain associated with the storm wasn't great, in some places it came down very quickly and heavily, causing localized flooding that cleared up after about an hour, he said.

Selkirk, just north of Winnipeg, was the area that received the highest rainfall totals, with one volunteer observer reporting 110 mm, Vrolijk said.

"It was kind of like they were stuck in a little cluster of storms that were slower to move out of the area," he said.

More clouds have rolled into Winnipeg and surrounding areas again on Friday, bringing a chance for some light showers "but nothing substantial," he said.

Power remained out for chunks of the city on Friday morning, impacting about 2,700 customers in the Luxton area, close to 1,000 in Transcona and dozens more in The Maples and North Kildonan.

"Yesterday's storms caused a fair bit of damage across our system in southern Manitoba and in Winnipeg. We had outages scattered across that whole region," Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Anthonie Koop said, and there were numerous reports of trees down.

"So our crews worked through the night, responding primarily to emergency calls and outages that were affecting large groups of customers, but we still have over 5,000 customers out. So that will be our focus as we work through today."