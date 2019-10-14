October storm cleanup costs hit $7.9M and counting
Multiple cities sent crews to help deal with damage from early snowstorm
As crews continue to cut their way through thousands of fallen branches and trees, the bill for the October snow and ice storm are weighing heavily on the City of Winnipeg's budget.
Staff estimate a preliminary tally of $6.2 million for the cleanup and other costs associated with the two-day dump of heavy snow and rain.
It is projected the city will spend a further $1.7 million clearing debris before the end of the year, with more expenses to come next year.
Crews from Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto came to help clear the debris and take down high-risk trees and limbs.The gloomy numbers are part of the latest report to the city's finance committee.
- 'The weather is our enemy': Manitoba snowstorm shuts highways, closes schools, snaps trees
- 1,700 tonnes of branches, downed trees collected so far in Winnipeg after storm
There is no estimate provided for what expenses the city might incur in 2020 related to the storm cleanup. Last month Mayor Brian Bowman speculated the entire cost of the storm could be in "the tens of millions of dollars."
Winnipeg is waiting for the province of Manitoba to open a disaster financial assistance claim with the federal government so it might recover some of the expenses related to the storm.
So far the Progressive Conservative government has not signalled whether it will start that process.
Ultimately the city will have to draw on its financial stabilization reserve fund in order to make up the difference in the budget.
The red ink in the public works is not restricted to the storm cleanup.
The city's snow-clearing budget for the year has run far past estimates and the city is now projecting a $12,192,000 shortfall in funding for snow expenditures for the year.
There are, however, wide swings in revenue and spending for the city and it often runs a deficit in the months leading up to the year end before balancing its books.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.