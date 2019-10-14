October storm cleanup costs hit $7.9M and counting

As crews continue to cut their way through thousands of fallen branches and trees, the bill for the October snow and ice storm are weighing heavily on the City of Winnipeg's budget.

Staff estimate a preliminary tally of $6.2 million for the cleanup and other costs associated with the two-day dump of heavy snow and rain.

It is projected the city will spend a further $1.7 million clearing debris before the end of the year, with more expenses to come next year.

Crews from Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto came to help clear the debris and take down high-risk trees and limbs.The gloomy numbers are part of the latest report to the city's finance committee.



There is no estimate provided for what expenses the city might incur in 2020 related to the storm cleanup. Last month Mayor Brian Bowman speculated the entire cost of the storm could be in "the tens of millions of dollars."

Winnipeg is waiting for the province of Manitoba to open a disaster financial assistance claim with the federal government so it might recover some of the expenses related to the storm.

So far the Progressive Conservative government has not signalled whether it will start that process.

Ultimately the city will have to draw on its financial stabilization reserve fund in order to make up the difference in the budget.

The red ink in the public works is not restricted to the storm cleanup.

The city's snow-clearing budget for the year has run far past estimates and the city is now projecting a $12,192,000 shortfall in funding for snow expenditures for the year.

There are, however, wide swings in revenue and spending for the city and it often runs a deficit in the months leading up to the year end before balancing its books.