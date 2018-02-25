Stony Mountain inmate charged with murder in prison stabbing

Three people have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution on Saturday, police say.

Stephen Wood, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal attack, RCMP wrote in a news release Tuesday.

The victim, Michael Monney, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monney was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder as well as multiple other offences, according to Correctional Services Canada. He had been incarcerated at the medium security prison located about 25 kilometres north of Winnipeg since April 14, 2016

Two other men also face charges in connection with the death. Stephen Konowalchuk, 36, is charged with assault with a weapon and Adrian Sefa, 27, is charged with assault.