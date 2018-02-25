Skip to Main Content
4 Stony Mountain inmates charged in death of prisoner

RCMP have charged four Stony Mountain inmates with second-degree murder in the death of another inmate at the prison last year.
Stony Mountain Institution inmate Adam Kent Monias died after he and two other prisoners were attacked on Aug. 16, 2018. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Adam Kent Monias, 25 years old from Norway House, died on Aug. 18, 2018, two days after he and two other inmates were attacked in the medium security unit of the prison 23 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Monias was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, aggravated assault and uttering threats to cause death or harm.

On March 12 and 13, RCMP arrested and charged Braiden Moneyas, 22, Kane Moar, 21, Raymond McDonald, 24, and Michael Oksasikewiyin, 25.

