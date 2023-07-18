1 inmate dies, 7 others injured after fight breaks out at Stony Mountain Institution

A 33-year-old man was killed when a large fight broke out at Stony Mountain Institution on Monday evening, leaving seven inmates injured, RCMP say.

Police were called to the federal multi-security prison north of Winnipeg on Monday evening at about 6:35 p.m. when a large fight broke out, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers were told that some of the inmates involved were armed with what RCMP say are edged weapons.

A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg, an inmate at the prison, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven others were hurt in the fight and brought to hospital.

RCMP Major Crime Services are investigating with Forensic Identification Services.

James Bloomfield, the regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, referred to the fight as a "deadly riot" in an email to CBC News.

He said it's another example of a violent and unpredictable work environment for staff at the prison which is being fuelled by drugs.

Bloomfield suggests there's little to no repercussions for inmates who are involved in violent behaviour, which allows it to escalate.

CBC News has requested a comment from Correctional Service Canada, but didn't immediately hear back.

