Trio charged with 1st-degree murder in killing of Stony Mountain inmate

Three men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution last week.

Adrian Fillion, 42, died in hospital after he was found unresponsive at the Manitoba prison on April 22, according to Correctional Services Canada.

On April 24, Kevin Curtis Edwards, 29, and Peter Fisher, 24, were charged with first-degree murder, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Aaron Michael Ducharme, 30, was arrested two days later and faces the same charge, the release said.

The release did not specify whether the accused are inmates at the institution. The investigation continues.

In the past 16 months, five inmates have been killed at Stony Mountain, according to Correctional Services Canada

Fillion's death came eight days after inmate Michael Monney, 27, was stabbed to death on April 13. Stephen Wood, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal attack.

In February, Todd Irving was sentenced to 25 additional years in prison for murdering Nolan Randal Thomas on Nov. 2, 2018.

Last month, RCMP charged four Stony Mountain inmates with murdering fellow inmate Adam Kent Monias on Aug. 18, 2018.

Three inmates at a federal prison in Manitoba face murder charges in connection with the death of Max Maurice Richard on Jan. 7, 2018.