Missing Stony Mountain prisoner was serving manslaughter sentence
Manitoba

The Correctional Service of Canada is searching for a prisoner who went missing from Stony Mountain Institution, about 23 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Ringo (Dylan) Carpenter, 28, was missing during Wednesday morning's prisoner count

CBC News
Ringo (Dylan) Carpenter has been serving an eight-year sentence for manslaugther at Stony Mountain Institution. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Ringo (Dylan) Carpenter, 28, was missing during Wednesday morning's prisoner count at 7:30 a.m. CT.

He's described as five feet five inches tall, 141 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. 

Carpenter has a tattoo on his right upper arm showing the outline of a naked woman.

He has been serving an eight-year sentence for manslaughter. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

