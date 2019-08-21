Missing Stony Mountain prisoner was serving manslaughter sentence
The Correctional Service of Canada is searching for a prisoner who went missing from Stony Mountain Institution, about 23 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
Ringo (Dylan) Carpenter, 28, was missing during Wednesday morning's prisoner count at 7:30 a.m. CT.
He's described as five feet five inches tall, 141 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.
Carpenter has a tattoo on his right upper arm showing the outline of a naked woman.
He has been serving an eight-year sentence for manslaughter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
