Stony Mountain under lockdown after 3 inmates assaulted

Stony Mountain Institution has been placed in lockdown after three inmates were assaulted on Thursday night.

The prison's warden ordered the security measure and a general search of its medium and maximum security units shortly after the assault occurred, said JL Meyer, assistant warden, management services, at the prison.

The Correctional Service of Canada said in a statement that staff at the prison found three injured inmates Thursday around 7:40 p.m. inside the medium security unit. They were evaluated by staff and taken to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during the incident, the federal agency reported.

Meyer said the lockdown will likely be lifted in the coming days after a thorough search of the premises has been completed. Inmates are confined to their cells and can only leave if they are escorted by a staff member.

The assault occurred in the outdoor exercise yard and the breezeway toward one of the prison's living units.

Extent of injuries not disclosed

He said he could not share the nature of the inmates' injuries but said it was serious enough to warrant hospitalization.

Meyer is not sure if the weapons found in the area were used in the assault, which involved several inmates. He did not know if the altercation was gang-related.

The lockdown will be cancelled once it is considered safe, the agency said late Friday afternoon.

In the meantime, visits to the prison have been suspended.

Stonewall RCMP and the Correctional Service of Canada are investigating.

Stony Mountain Institution is located 23 kilometres north of Winnipeg.