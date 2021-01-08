Former Stony Mountain prisoner alleges botched medical care left him paralyzed

A former prisoner at Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution is suing the federal government and a prison doctor, alleging a failure to diagnose him properly after a weightlifting accident has left him partially paralyzed and with a "catastrophic" back injury.

Colton Parkes is seeking $7 million in financial damages, alleging neither correctional officers at SMI nor the doctor provided "meaningful medical care" despite complaining to them several times about worsening symptoms over the course of about a week.

Parkes, 23, currently lives in Saskatchewan but used to play competitive high school football in Winnipeg. He says he was injured and prescribed narcotic painkillers, which led to a drug addiction.

He was sentenced to three years in prison in Brandon provincial court in November 2019 for charges including a firearms offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, according to the Brandon Sun newspaper.

In a statement of claim recently filed in the Court of Queen's Bench, Parkes says he was performing a deadlift while exercising on Dec. 28, 2019, and "heard a pop and felt a sharp pain" in his lower back. He stopped exercising and soon after felt the sensation in his feet and toes decrease.

He alleges he reported it to correctional staff and asked for medical attention but received none. Two days later, he says, he was examined by a doctor in the prison's medical unit and was told he had a slipped disc in his back. Parkes says he protested and asked for an x-ray.

The doctor, he alleges, accused him of displaying "drug-seeking behaviour," refused to prescribe anything and said the injury wasn't urgent and "would heal naturally with time."

"Colton's symptoms worsened. Pain increased, he lost control of his bowels, and became unable to walk effectively or at all," the statement of claim reads in part.

It wasn't until Jan. 4, 2020, that Parkes says he was taken to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. An MRI revealed the doctor's diagnosis was wrong, he alleges — an abscess in his lower back was crushing nerves. He says he underwent emergency surgery within an hour of arriving at HSC to remove bone around the abscess.

Parkes claims the federal government, as represented by the attorney general, failed him on a number of levels, including by breaching his charter rights to liberty and security of the person through a failure to provide him proper health care.

"These failures imposed physical and psychological suffering … and deprived [Parkes] of control over bodily and psychological integrity," the lawsuit states.

The doctor owed him a duty of care and was negligent in his practice of medicine, it alleges.

A statement of claim contains unproven allegations. No statement of defence has been filed and trial dates in the case have not been set.