Prison kitchen staff justified in refusing to work after vicious attack, investigator finds

A civilian food services employee at Stony Mountain Institution was brutally assaulted by an inmate in August ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­― sparking a work refusal from the prison kitchen staff that led to an occupational health and safety investigation.

The kitchen at Manitoba's only federal prison has been the site of numerous violent incidents involving inmates and staff since Stony Mountain stopped posting a correctional officer in the food services department more than a decade ago.

The latest assault came to light after the Free Press obtained a series of internal Correctional Service of Canada documents and correspondence.

