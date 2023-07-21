2 inmates charged with 1st-degree murder after deadly Manitoba prison riot

RCMP have charged two 40-year-old men with first-degree murder for their alleged roles in a deadly prison riot that rocked Stony Mountain Institution on Monday.

Police say Terrell Smith from Quebec and Christopher Brass from Winnipeg were charged on Thursday following the death of 33-year-old Colton Patchinose.

Patchinose had been incarcerated since 2011 for a number of violent charges, including three convictions for first-degree murder.

Police estimate the riot involved approximately 50 inmates, and two correctional services officers used guns to disrupt the fighting.

One inmate was shot and remains in hospital, while six other inmates sustained other types of injuries during the fighting and have since been released from hospital.

Officers seized approximately 50 homemade weapons.

RCMP continue to investigate the riot.