Stony Mountain inmate dies from 'apparent natural causes': Correctional Services Canada

An inmate at the federal prison Manitoba has died, Correctional Services Canada said in a news release on Monday.

Hardisty Ballantyne, 44, died from "apparent natural causes" while in custody at Stony Mountain Institution, the release says.

Ballantyne was in prison for robbery while using a restricted or prohibited firearm, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking or recognizance.

He had been in custody since Apr. 24, 2018, and had fewer than 10 months left to serve on his sentence, according to the CSC release.

CSC will review the circumstances surround Ballantyne's death, as it does with all inmate deaths, the release says.

CSC policy requires that police and the coroner are notified, it added.

