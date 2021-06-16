Stony Mountain Institution inmate stabbed in cell

A 42-year-old inmate was stabbed in a cell at Stony Mountain Institution on Friday, RCMP say.

Several inmates entered the cell of another inmate, where a fight then started, Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in a news release.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was last reported in stable condition.

A 25-year-old inmate was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, the news release says.

Stony Mountain Institution is a federal prison about 20 kilometres north of Winnipeg in the community of Stony Mountain, Man.

Stonewall RCMP are investigating the stabbing.