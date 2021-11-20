Inmate, 36, dies at Stony Mountain Institution

A man serving time at Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution for drug trafficking has died, Correctional Service Canada says.

Jesse Thomas died on Friday while in custody at the federal prison just north of Winnipeg, the federal agency said in a news release.

Thomas was 36, a spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada said.

He had been serving a sentence of eight years, nine months and 11 days for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and trafficking in Schedule 1 and 2 drugs. Thomas started serving that sentence on March 16, 2020.

His next of kin have been notified of his death.

Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the man's death, as it does in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the release said.

It's also required to notify the police and coroner about the death.