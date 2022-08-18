Man incarcerated at Stony Mountain institution dies in custody

A man died on Tuesday while incarcerated at Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba, the Correctional Service of Canada says.

Denis Mutz was midway through a sentence of four years and just over four months for possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking at the time of his death, the federal agency said in a news release on Thursday.

He started serving his sentence on Dec. 2, 2020.

Mutz's next of kin have been notified.

The Correctional Service of Canada's policies state that any time a person who is incarcerated dies, the agency must review the circumstances. Police and the coroner have also been notified.

No information about the cause of his death was released.

