Inmate at Stony Mountain Institution in hospital after New Year's Day assault

A man incarcerated at Stony Mountain Institution was rushed to hospital on New Year's Day after being seriously assaulted, RCMP say.

Stonewall RCMP were called to the prison just after 2 a.m. last Saturday after a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell, a Thursday news release said.

The man was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Stonewall RCMP, along with the RCMP's major crime services and forensic identification services, are treating the incident as an aggravated assault.

No arrests have been made at this time.

