RCMP search for inmate who escaped from Stony Mountain Institution, north of Winnipeg

Correctional Services of Canada is warning that an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, a federal correctional facility just north of Winnipeg, has escaped.

During the 7:30 p.m. headcount, Owen Spence, an inmate in the minimum security area of Stony Mountain prison, was missing, CSC said in a news release Sunday night.

CSC contacted the RCMP detachment in Stonewall, Man., a community about 25 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, and a warrant for Spence's arrest has been issued, the release said.

Spence, 25, is described as 5'11" and 200 lbs, with brown hair, black eyes and medium complexion, it says.

Manitoba RCMP sent out a tweet shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, saying they believe Spence is heading toward Brandon, Man.

Spence is currently serving a sentence of two years, nine months, 25 days, CSC said.

The correctional agency said he in prison for two counts of uttering threats to cause death or harm, and one count each of failing to comply with conditions of undertaking or recognizance, unauthorised possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, contravention of storage regulations, careless use or storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threat to destroy property.

Spence has a history of violence and shouldn't be approached, police said.

Instead, anyone who has information about his whereabouts should call police at 204-986-6222.

CSC is working with police to find Spence and has given them all the information available to help arrest him, the release says.

CSC said it will investigate how Spence escaped.