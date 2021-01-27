Inmate who escaped from Stony Mountain Institution back in custody: Manitoba RCMP

An inmate who escaped from the Stony Mountain Institution, a federal correctional facility just north of Winnipeg, on Sunday is back in custody, RCMP say.

Owen Spence, an inmate in the minimum security area of Stony Mountain, was missing during the 7:30 p.m. headcount on Sunday, Correctional Services of Canada said in a news release that night.

Later that night, RCMP said Spence, 25, was believed to be travelling to Brandon.

In a tweet, RCMP said Spence was arrested in Selkirk, Man., on Tuesday afternoon.

Spence is currently serving a sentence of just over two years and nine months for a variety of charges, including uttering threats to cause death or harm, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, CSC says.

RCMP thanked the public for their help.