Drugs, other contraband worth nearly $400K seized at Stony Mountain Institution

Staff at Stony Mountain Institution seized drugs and other contraband items estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On July 1, a package containing methamphetamines, marijuana, cocaine, THC hash, tobacco, smart phones, charging cords, charging blocks, auxiliary cord adapters and lighters was seized in the recreation yard of the maximum security prison.

The combined value of the items inside the institution is estimated to be worth $396,290.

Correctional Service of Canada said police have been told about the incident and the prison is investigating.

CSC said it is strengthening measures to keep contraband out of its institutions and has set up an anonymous telephone tip line at 1–866–780–3784.

Stony Mountain Institution is a federal prison located about 25 kilometres north of Winnipeg.